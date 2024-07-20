PH Embassy in UAE reminds OFWs to register for overseas voting

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has issued a reminder to overseas Filipinos, including Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) residing in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and other UAE emirates, to register for overseas voting. The Embassy emphasized that there are only 72 days remaining, as of July 20, 2024, to complete the registration process.

In a recent social media post, overseas Filipinos are encouraged to visit the Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai to complete their registration for the 2025 National Elections. Registration for overseas voting is available from Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Fridays, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Overseas voter registration can be completed in just five easy steps. First, check if you’re eligible to register. Next, prepare all the required documents. Then, obtain the Overseas Voting (OV) form. Afterward, visit the nearest consulate or embassy. Finally, make sure to get your biometrics taken and ensure the process is complete!

So, if you will be abroad during the 30-day voting period from April 13 to May 12, 2025, you need to register as an overseas voter before the deadline on September 30, 2024, to be able to vote for the 2025 Philippine elections.