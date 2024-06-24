OFW Guide: 5 steps to register as an Overseas Voter

The 2025 midterm election in the Philippines is bringing online voting for overseas Filipinos! Now, even Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) can cast their ballots online, making it easier to participate.

So, if you will be abroad during the 30-day voting period, from April 13 to May 12, 2025, you must register as an overseas voter before the deadline on September 30, 2024.

Here’s how you can register as an overseas voter in five steps:

Step 1: Check if you’re eligible to register

First, check if you’re qualified to register. According to the Philippine Constitution and the Omnibus Election Code, any Filipino citizen who is 18 or older by April 13, 2025, is eligible to vote.

However, you can’t register if you’ve lost or renounced your Filipino citizenship, been convicted of a serious offense, or been declared legally incompetent (unless certified otherwise by Philippine diplomatic offices).

So if you pass all the qualifications, then you may proceed to the next step.

Step 2: Prepare the required documents

To proceed with the OV Registration, the most important thing that you need to prepare is your Philippine passport. It’s your official proof of being a Filipino citizen and contains all the important details needed to make sure your registration goes smoothly. Simply make sure you have both the original and a photocopy at hand.

Your passport helps you check your registration status, update your details, and reactivate your voter record, especially if it’s been inactive due to missing the last two National elections.

It is also important to note that there are additional requirements for seafarers and dual citizens: For seafarers, bring your seafarer’s ID record book. Dual citizens should bring their Dual Citizenship certificate or Order of Approval, with both the original and a photocopy.

That’s not all! After preparing your passport, you will also need to prepare the OV form.

Step 3: Obtain the OV form

An OV Form is the registration form you’ll submit to become an overseas voter. There are two ways to obtain this form: online and in-person.

To do it online, all you have to do is open the iRehistro platform of the COMELEC at irehistro.comelec.gov.ph/ovf1 to fill out and generate your OVF1 form with a QR code. Remember, iRehistro isn’t an online registration system but helps you complete and generate your OVF1 form.

Once you have entered all the necessary information, save a copy of the system-generated PDF file containing the completed OVF1 form on your device and print it on A4-sized paper. This printout will be the form that you will personally submit at the nearest OV registration site to process your application.

However, if you prefer to obtain it in-person, all you need to do is visit the nearest Consulate or Embassy (which is also the next step) and ask for a form to fill out.

Step 4: Visit the nearest Consulate or Embassy

Once you’ve got all your documents ready, just head over to the nearest consulate or embassy. Let them know you’re there for Overseas Voting, and they’ll guide you through.

For OFWs in the UAE, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is located at 851 Beirut St, Al Qusais, Al Twar Fourth, Dubai. Meanwhile, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi can be found at W-48, Street No. 8, Sector 2-23, Plot 51, Al Qubaisat, Abu Dhabi.

Both offices operate Mondays to Thursdays from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, and on Friday from 7:30 am to 12:00 noon. However, they are closed on public holidays of the UAE and the Philippines.

Step 5: Get your biometrics taken—make sure it’s complete!

At the consulate or embassy, they will take your biometrics to finalize your registration. It’s essential to ensure this step is done thoroughly.

Once completed, congratulations—you’re now a registered voter!