DMW, OWWA assist affected OFWs at NAIA amid global cyber disruption

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio went to NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Friday to assess the situation and assist departing OFWs affected by the global cyber disruption.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) supported affected OFWs by accommodating them in the newly-launched OFW Lounge, providing free food, and assisting with flight rebooking.

“DMW-OWWA is also prepared to offer temporary hotel accommodations to OFWs with canceled flights as they await rebooking,” the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the DMW Migrant Workers Airport Assistance Center is issuing manual Overseas Employment Certificates (OEC) or exit clearances to prevent further delays or issues with departures.

