TRIBE presents independent filmmaking masterclass with Jhett Tolentino in Dubai

Filipino creatives in the UAE are set to embark on a transformative journey in independent filmmaking with the upcoming masterclass led by Tony & Grammy award-winning producer Jhett Tolentino.

Organized in collaboration with TRIBE, a subcommittee under the Philippine Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates, the masterclass is scheduled for August 10-11, 2024.

Tolentino, renowned for his three Tony Awards and Grammy accolades, has been instrumental in reshaping Broadway, Hollywood, and independent filmmaking. This exclusive two-day event is tailored for the Filipino creative community, offering a comprehensive exploration of independent film production. Participants will delve into theoretical foundations on the first day, followed by a practical session where they will collaboratively produce a film.

The initiative builds on Tolentino’s recent engagements across Dubai, including screenings of his documentary, Life Is What You Make It, held on July 5th at the Philippine Consulate General and July 6th at LEOS Developments in Business Bay. These events, marked by Q&A sessions and networking opportunities, were attended by community leaders, dignitaries, and VIPs, including H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador, Hon. Consul General Marford Angeles, and Vice Consul Paola Ebora.

“I challenge current creatives to see what the market trends are. We cannot keep telling the same stories over again. You have to do your research to elevate our storytelling because we are rich with stories,” says Jhett. Cementing his base in the UAE, he aims to add to the rich tapestry of Filipino storytelling in the region with the goal of bringing more Filipino representation to Hollywood.

“Events like these empower Filipino voices through creating inclusive spaces for meaningful conversation,” comments Bethoven Filomeno, TRIBE Committee Head. “They are vital for addressing relevant topics within our community and bridging the gap between established professionals with young aspirants.”

These initiatives were made possible with the help of several collaborators and contributors, including The Philippine Consulate General, LEOS Developments, COMCO MEA, Las Damas de Rizal DNE, Knights of Rizal Dubai Chapter, Infinite Communities, Love Josie, and Studio 10.

With more activities dedicated to supporting professional growth and fostering community discussion, TRIBE aims to create a future where Filipino creative excellence becomes the standard of Filipino representation.

For more information and registration details, please visit TRIBE’s Instagram and Facebook pages.