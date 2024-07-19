Study: Filipino singles prefer partners who love sports

Do you love playing or watching sports? You might find it easier to connect with potential partners and start new relationships sooner than you think!

A recent study by Bumble, in collaboration with Milieu Insight Pte Ltd., found that many Filipino singles seek romantic partners who enjoy sports.

Conducted from June 6 to 18, 2024, the survey included 929 single Filipinos aged 18 to 43, comprising both LGBTQ+ and non-LGBTQ+ individuals.

The results show that 43% of Filipino singles consider an interest in sports important when exploring potential relationships. Among male respondents, 49% prioritize finding a partner who likes sports, compared to 38% of women.

For some, it’s a deal-breaker: 30% of men and 21% of women would reconsider a relationship if their partner doesn’t enjoy watching sports.

Additionally, 61% of millennials and 58% of Gen Z respondents look for shared sports interests, with 60% from both groups seeing sports events as great date ideas.

With these findings in mind, Filipino singles may find that engaging in sports or sharing a passion for athletic activities could give them an edge in the dating world. Embracing a love for sports might not only enrich one’s personal life but also enhance their chances of finding a compatible partner.