Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Hanging laundry on balconies could cost you up to AED 2,000 in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

For illustrative purposes only

Think twice before airing your laundry outside your window.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has rolled out updated regulations under its Public Appearance Law, reinforcing strict penalties against residents who place laundry or clean carpets on windows and balconies that face public roads.

According to the DMT, these acts negatively affect the aesthetic and cleanliness of the urban environment. The authority emphasized the importance of maintaining an organized and visually appealing cityscape and urged the public to comply with the rules.

“DMT has implemented regulations prohibiting the placing of laundry or the cleaning of carpets and coverings on windows and balconies overlooking public roads. Let us commit to these guidelines for a more organised urban environment,” it said in an advisory.

What’s not allowed?
Clause No. 12: No drying racks outside windows or balconies that face the road.

Clause No. 15: No cleaning or airing out carpets, coverings, or similar items on windows or balcony railings overlooking public areas.

Under the enforcement, the following penalties apply:

  • AED 500 fine for the first violation

  • AED 1,000 fine for the second violation

  • AED 2,000 fine for the third and repeated violations

The regulation is part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing push to enhance public spaces and uphold the emirate’s image as a clean, orderly, and world-class city.

So if you’re in the habit of turning your balcony into a laundry corner, it might be time to consider indoor options—or risk paying a hefty price.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

nu102yr21k919q3pn

RTA begins trial of new electric bus connecting Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Mall

4 mins ago
DMW Cacdac

Ex-overseas Filipino teachers receive boost from DMW to resume local teaching

6 mins ago
Press Photo 1

HONOR and Google Cloud Deepen Partnership to Usher in New Era of Intelligent Devices

1 hour ago
car in flood istock

Dubai launches massive drainage upgrade to prevent flooding

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button