Hanging laundry on balconies could cost you up to AED 2,000 in Abu Dhabi

Think twice before airing your laundry outside your window.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has rolled out updated regulations under its Public Appearance Law, reinforcing strict penalties against residents who place laundry or clean carpets on windows and balconies that face public roads.

According to the DMT, these acts negatively affect the aesthetic and cleanliness of the urban environment. The authority emphasized the importance of maintaining an organized and visually appealing cityscape and urged the public to comply with the rules.

“DMT has implemented regulations prohibiting the placing of laundry or the cleaning of carpets and coverings on windows and balconies overlooking public roads. Let us commit to these guidelines for a more organised urban environment,” it said in an advisory.

DMT has implemented regulations prohibiting the placing of laundry or the cleaning of carpets and coverings on windows and balconies overlooking public roads. Let us commit to these guidelines for a more organised urban environment.#abudhabi #yearofcommunity #law #regulation pic.twitter.com/C05xMWlNRA — دائرة البلديات والنقل (@AbuDhabiDMT) April 13, 2025

What’s not allowed?

Clause No. 12: No drying racks outside windows or balconies that face the road.

Clause No. 15: No cleaning or airing out carpets, coverings, or similar items on windows or balcony railings overlooking public areas.

Under the enforcement, the following penalties apply:

AED 500 fine for the first violation

AED 1,000 fine for the second violation

AED 2,000 fine for the third and repeated violations

The regulation is part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing push to enhance public spaces and uphold the emirate’s image as a clean, orderly, and world-class city.

So if you’re in the habit of turning your balcony into a laundry corner, it might be time to consider indoor options—or risk paying a hefty price.