Few days left till the nominations for the TFT Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals Awards 2024 closes!

Time is running out as the nominations for the second edition of the TFT Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals Awards 2024 will close on July 21, 2024. So, if you’re a healthcare professional or you know someone deserving, now is your chance to nominate them!

This prestigious event will be held on September 20, 2024, in Radisson Blu Hotel, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, United Arab Emirates.

If you haven’t nominated them yet, don’t worry because you can still do it at www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/.

Here’s how:

1. Write the name, contact number, and e-mail of the person you are going to nominate.

2. Upload an updated CV.

3. Upload a copy of your PRC license.

4. Upload a professional photo.

5. Answer 5 questions with a maximum of 200 words per question. Here are the topics:

Question 1: Leadership

Question 2: Professional success

Question 3: Resilience and failure management

Question 4: Community service

Question 5: Values and work management

6. Read and agree to accept the Terms and Conditions.

7. Click submit.

8. Wait for the organizing team to contact you for confirmation and verification.

Filipino healthcare professionals in fields such as medicine, nursing, dentistry, biotechnology, radiology, pharmacy, medical policy, and health administration are eligible for nominations.

If you were awarded last year, don’t worry—you still have a chance to be recognized this year. Previous awardees are eligible once again, with judging criteria focused on their recent achievements.

During its inaugural event in 2023, the TFT Watchlist Top Healthcare Professional Awards honored 108 distinguished Filipino healthcare professionals across Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates for their exceptional achievements.

Join us on September 20, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek Dubai, for the 2nd edition of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals Awards and Summit 2024! Discover more about this exciting event at TFT Watchlist. We look forward to seeing you there!