Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Few days left till the nominations for the TFT Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals Awards 2024 closes!

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino46 mins ago

Time is running out as the nominations for the second edition of the TFT Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals Awards 2024 will close on July 21, 2024. So, if you’re a healthcare professional or you know someone deserving, now is your chance to nominate them!

This prestigious event will be held on September 20, 2024, in Radisson Blu Hotel, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, United Arab Emirates.

If you haven’t nominated them yet, don’t worry because you can still do it at www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/.

Here’s how:

1. Write the name, contact number, and e-mail of the person you are going to nominate.

2. Upload an updated CV.

3. Upload a copy of your PRC license.

4. Upload a professional photo.

5. Answer 5 questions with a maximum of 200 words per question. Here are the topics:

  • Question 1: Leadership
  • Question 2: Professional success
  • Question 3: Resilience and failure management
  • Question 4: Community service
  • Question 5: Values and work management

6. Read and agree to accept the Terms and Conditions.

7. Click submit.

8. Wait for the organizing team to contact you for confirmation and verification.

Filipino healthcare professionals in fields such as medicine, nursing, dentistry, biotechnology, radiology, pharmacy, medical policy, and health administration are eligible for nominations.

If you were awarded last year, don’t worry—you still have a chance to be recognized this year. Previous awardees are eligible once again, with judging criteria focused on their recent achievements.

During its inaugural event in 2023, the TFT Watchlist Top Healthcare Professional Awards honored 108 distinguished Filipino healthcare professionals across Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates for their exceptional achievements.

Join us on September 20, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek Dubai, for the 2nd edition of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals Awards and Summit 2024! Discover more about this exciting event at TFT Watchlist. We look forward to seeing you there!

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino46 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

tourist with burj khalifa

Burj Khalifa tops list as world’s Most Photogenic Tourist Attraction

2 mins ago
DMW 1

Unpaid Saudi OFWs can expect more payout soon, DMW says

33 mins ago
Cami Template

MWO-Dubai celebrates first anniversary of Assistance-to-Nationals program

17 hours ago
bahrain leader elpie main photo

Prominent Bahrain leader appointed to top role in Middle East

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button