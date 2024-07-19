Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Burj Khalifa tops list as world’s Most Photogenic Tourist Attraction

The Burj Khalifa has been named the world’s ‘Most Photogenic Tourist Attraction’ based on recent research.

An online learning platform study analyzed the number of Instagram and TikTok posts to rank the ‘Most Photogenic Tourist Attractions Around the World.’

Dubai’s iconic skyscraper scored an impressive 9.79 out of 10, with 7.9 million Instagram posts and 1.4 million TikTok posts.

In second place is Paris’s Eiffel Tower, with a score of 6.27 and 7.7 million Instagram posts and 338k TikTok posts, demonstrating a significant gap from the Burj Khalifa. Central Park in New York City follows closely in third place with a score of 6.21.

Completing the top five are Times Square, New York City, with a score of 4.22, and Niagara Falls, spanning Ontario and New York, with a score of 3.96.

Here is the full list of the names of the most photogenic tourist attractions in the world and their scores:

  1. Burj Khalifa (Dubai, UAE) – 9.79
  2. Eiffel Tower (Paris, France) – 6.27
  3. Central Park (New York City, USA) – 6.21
  4. Times Square (New York City, USA) – 4.22
  5. Niagara Falls (Ontario, Canada/New York City, USA) – 3.96
  6. Grand Canyon (Arizona, USA) – 3.86
  7. London Eye (London, England) – 3.31
  8. Big Ben (London, England) – 3.26
  9. Golden Gate Bridge (San Francisco, USA) – 3.08
  10. Empire State Building (New York City, USA) – 3.07

