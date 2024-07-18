Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

VP Duterte will no longer serve in Marcos Cabinet

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 mins ago

Vice President Sara Duterte said she is no longer keen to join the Cabinet of President Bongbong Marcos.

Duterte made the remarks following her resignation as Education Secretary which took effect today, July 19.

“Hindi na ako magse-serve in another cabinet post sa Marcos administration,” said Duterte.

She added that she will focus her time on her job as Vice President providing medical and burial assistance as well as giving legal assistance to teachers.

Duterte handed over the DepEd’s seal and flag to Education Secretary Sonny Angara during the ceremony.

“Hindi na hati yung oras ko sa dalawang opisina,” she added

Despite this, Duterte said her relationship with President Bongbong Marcos remains okay.

