SSS warns vs. fake text alerts

The Social Security System (SSS) has warned the public against text messages allegedly giving updates to members’ contributions or claims.

SSS Senior Vice President for Member Services and Support Group Normita Doctor
said in an ABS-CBN report that they have been receiving reports about text messages telling members about benefit claims, and expiring contribution payments.

The messages want the users to click the link provided in the message which would lead the users to a phishing website.

Doctor reminded the public that any message from them will have an ‘SSS’ as the sender and not an unknown number.

The official also added that information should only be entered on their official website as she also noted that their official website is www.sss.gov.ph.

The SSS urges the public to report to the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Cybercrime Group and the National Bureau of Investigation’s Cybercrime Division for any scamming activities.

