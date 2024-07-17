Step-by-step guide: How OFWs can easily sign up for the DMW mobile app

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) recently rolled out its ‘improved’ DMW Mobile App for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). This app comes packed with enhanced features that make it easier than ever for OFWs to manage essential tasks on the go. With the new app, users can effortlessly create their e-Registration accounts, secure their OFW Information Sheets, and generate the OFW Pass, a digital alternative to the traditional Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC). However, it is important to note that it is only available in limited countries, check the DMW’s social media pages to know its availability in your country.

Have you signed up for the DMW Mobile App? If you haven’t, don’t worry because we can help you! Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to sign up!

Step 1. Download the application from the App Store or Google Play! You can search for “DMW Mobile” or scan the QR code below.

Step 2.Open the app and swipe left until you reach the login portal. Alternatively, you can click “Skip” if that’s more convenient for you.

Step 3. When you’re already in the log-in portal, just look for sign up below and click it.

Step 4. Provide your e-mail address or a mobile number that you want to use.

Step 5. An OTP will be sent to your e-mail address, all you need to do is check it, and input the code immediately.

Step 6. You will then be asked for a password that you want to use. Make sure it has at least 8 characters, has at least one uppercase lette (A-Z), at lease one lowercase letter (a-z), at least one number (0-9), and at least one special character.

Step 7. Once you’re done. The screen will prompt that your account has been created. All you have to do is click ok.

Step 8. You will be asked to provide basic information, such as your first name, last name, civil status, and more. Make sure to enter valid details that match those on your passport. Don’t forget to add a profile photo. After that, you can now click submit.

Step 9. After submitting your information, you will be prompted with the DMW Mobile App Data Privacy Policy. Just read it carefully and agree.

Step 10. The next step is to provide a photo of your passport. If you already have a copy on your phone, just click Upload. If you don’t, click Capture to take a photo of your physical passport copy.

Step 11. Once done, you’re all set to use the DMW Mobile App. However, kindly take note that the other features are still not available as of this writing.