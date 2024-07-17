Heart Evangelista bonds with Josh, Bimby Aquino

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista met with the sons of Kris Aquino, Bimby and Josh, alongside Aquino’s friend and designer Michael Leyva.

In a social media post, Heart was seen holding hands with the children of Aquino as she led them in prayer.

Heart even sang the church song ‘Si Kristo ay Gunitain’.

Fans of Heart admired the actress’ kindness towards Bimby and Josh.

Aquino’s sons also visited First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos recently.

President Bongbong Marcos added that the visit was not a surprise since Liza is the aunt of Bimby and Josh.

Marcos said Kris was asking for travel assistance and her two sons brought ‘pasalubong’ to their aunt Liza.