Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Gatchalian says Alice Guo may have left PH using Chinese passport

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 mins ago

Senator Win Gatchalian says it is possible for suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to leave the country using her Chinese passport.

Gatchalian raised the possibility as the Senate struggled to locate Guo in her given addresses in Tarlac and Valenzuela.

The Senate has issued an arrest warrant against Guo for failing to attend the Senate committee hearings on her alleged involvement with illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGO.

“Sa mga information namin sa Bureau of Immigration ay nandito pa sya dahil chineck namin kung si Guo Hua Ping ay umalis na ng Pilipinas, wala naman silang nakitang ganun na record so far,” said Gatchalian in a radio interview.

“So kung dadaan siya sa ating mga airport, at dadaan siya sa seaport, made-detect siya. Pero alam naman natin na meron pang ibang paraan para makatakas,” he added.

The National Bureau of Investigation said that Guo and Chinese citizen Guo Hua Ping are the same person.

Gatchalian said that Guo has been using her Philippine and Chinese passports from 2008 to 2011.

“Ako kasi naniniwala ako na yung kanyang Chinese passport, nandyan pa e,” Gatchalian said.

“Naniniwala ako na meron syang Filipino passport, na meron siyang Chinese passport. Baka lang ginamit nya yung kanyang Chinese passport para makaalis,” he added.

Guo’s lawyer Stephen David on the other hand insisted that his client is still in the Philippines.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 02 04T104709.336

Sara Duterte says ‘designated survivor’ statement not a threat

35 mins ago
pag ibig fund kv

Pag-IBIG Fund Earns 12th ‘Unmodified Opinion’ from COA

37 mins ago
xx

Step-by-step guide: How OFWs can easily sign up for the DMW mobile app

1 hour ago
Atsuko

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka rides a jeepney in Manila

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button