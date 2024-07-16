Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

PH Embassy in UAE, MWO-Abu Dhabi to bring consular services to Madinat Zayed

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal7 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE, alongside the Migrant Workers’ Office in Abu Dhabi, is extending consular services to Madinat Zayed this July 20, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Western Hotel Madinat Zayed.

Furthermore, Filipinos in Madinat Zayed and nearby areas who want to take advantage of these services are encouraged to fill out a quick 2-minute survey through Please note that all transactions during the Special Consular Service will be treated as express processing and will incur an express fee of AED 40.

The available services include: Application or renewal of passport, notarization or authentication of documents, registration of birth, marriage and many more.

For MWO, you can avail of services such as contract verification, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) membership, Social Security System (SSS) registration, and PAG-IBIG or Home Development Mutual Fund assistance.

