Gift giving to distressed overseas Filipino workers in Bahrain

In a touching act of kindness and generosity, 13 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), including three children, received vital packages at the Migrant Workers Office, Philippine Embassy Manama, on 5th and 12 July 2024.

Packages of essential items such as food, clothing, and personal care products, accompanied by words of encouragement from Rowena Crisostomo, a Filipina entrepreneur provided not only practical support but also emotional upliftment for distressed OFWs grappling with their current circumstances.

Ms. Crisostomo expressed, “I am devoted to offering assistance, particularly to those who genuinely require it. My actions are motivated by a profound sense of duty. I feel a strong connection to the difficulties they encounter—living under such conditions can be incredibly challenging and knowing that many have experienced hardships in their past employment, I share their feelings of frustration, disappointment, fear, and stress’’.

‘’We all know that OFWs when they move to another country, they often harbor hopes of surviving and supporting their loved ones back in the Philippines. Unfortunately, the reality frequently falls short of their expectations, resulting in tales of hardship for many of our fellow Filipinos’’, Rowena says matter-of-factly.

The gift-giving activity demonstrates her dedication to helping the needy but also migrant workers battling cancer.

While gift-giving efforts have inspired others to follow suit, the initiative has become a beacon of hope for OFWs facing hardships abroad.

Meanwhile, MWO Officer in Charge (OIC), Celia V. Cabadonga, expressed her gratitude for the gift-giving gesture to overseas workers currently under MWO’s care.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) serves as the overseas operating arm of the newly-created Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). Its primary mission is to safeguard the rights and advance the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).