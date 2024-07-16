Gatchalian seeks PNP help over death threats due to Alice Guo probe

Senator Win Gatchalian asked the help of the Pasay Philippine National Police over threats to his life due to his investigation of suspended mayor Alice Guo.

Gatchalian reported the threats to the Pasay City Police Station through a letter to its substation commander, Police Major Benjamin Mandane.

“I am writing to formally report an incident involving threats made against my life,” said Gatchalian.

“These threats appear to be a consequence of my active participation investigation on the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) connected to Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban and the Guo family,” he added.

Guo is the subject of a Senate inquiry on illegal POGO operations.

The Senate has also ordered her arrest after failing to attend the Senate probe several times.

Gatchalian said his staff also saw some online videos issuing direct threats against him.

“The creation and online dissemination of this video has caused me substantial concern for my security, as well as the safety of those around me, particularly my family and staff,” the senator said.

“In light of these serious threats, I formally request that the Pasay City Police initiate a police report on this matter and conduct a thorough investigation. I urge you to take swift action to ensure the safety of myself and those associated with me,” he added.