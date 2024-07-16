First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos joins PH Coast Guard Auxiliary

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos joined the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Auxiliary on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PCG said the First Lady was given the honorary rank of Vice Admiral.

“She thanked the PCG for its role in the West Philippine Sea,” PCG Spokesperson Armand Balilo said in a text message to reporters.

Balilo added that the First Lady decided to join the auxiliary force to inspire the men and women of PCG to fulfill their duties to the country.

“I joined the PCG to inspire the men and women of the organization as they fulfill their duty to the country,” said Marcos.