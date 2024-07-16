Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police handles over 2 million calls within 10 seconds in Q2 of 2024

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: @DubaiPoliceHQ / X

The Dubai Police Command and Control Centre received more than 2.1 million calls in the second quarter of 2024, with 97 percent of them being handled within 10 seconds.

This was revealed during the Operations Department performance appraisal meeting, headed by the Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs, His Excellency Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri.

Al Mansouri emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation among all police sectors in achieving the force’s goals and reaching global standards and urged the staff to further improve their performance.

Meanwhile, he called on the public to be mindful of using the emergency hotline and differentiate between 901 and the emergency hotline 999.

The 901 is a non-emergency hotline providing call center services to its customers.

Also present during the meeting were Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs, Brigadier Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, Brigadier Turki bin Faris, Acting Director of the General Department of Operations, and several senior officers.

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Main Article Cover 1200X6301

Sweet 16? AED 1 to PHP 16, ok nga ba?

47 mins ago
Chino Arnold

Arnold Clavio pays tribute to late Chino Trinidad, shares last conversation

2 hours ago
ministry of defence

What you need to know: Three facts about the UAE Ministry of Defence

18 hours ago
abra

Dubai launches trial of world’s first 3D-printed ferry

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button