Arnold Clavio pays tribute to late Chino Trinidad, shares last conversation

Arnold Clavio remembers the late sports journalist Chino Trinidad in his social media post, sharing the screenshot of their last conversation.

“Wala na si Chino Trinidad,” Clavio wrote in an Instagram post.

As seen in the video, Trinidad sent regards to Clavio days after the latter suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke.

“Ayos ka na Noy… Tama ka—listen to our bodies!” Trinidad said in a message to Clavio.

“Makinig ka! Hehe ingat. Worst is over,” Clavio replied.

Trinidad passed away on July 13, 2024, due to a heart attack. He was 56.

“Dinala siya sa San Juan De Dios, massive heart attack na . May scheduled check-up siya kay Dr. Tony Leachon this July 17. Hindi na umabot. He was supposed to turn 57 this month,” Clavio said.

“Kinumusta mo pa ako noong June 15, ilang araw matapos ako ay nagkaroon ng hemorrhagic stroke. Rest in peace bro. Enjoy your journey. Paki-kumusta mo na rin kami kay ama, Mike Enriquez. Paalam,” he added.

