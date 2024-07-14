Veteran sports journalist Chino Trinidad dies at 56

Veteran sports journalist Manolo “Chino” Trinidad passed away at the age of 56 due to a heart attack.

“Yes, we are very sad to share the news of his passing last night, July 13, 2024,” his daughter, Floresse, confirmed his passing to GMA News Online.

In a separate statement, the family of Trinidad remembered him as “a passionate member of the media and sports community.”

“Known to many through his storytelling, he never stopped sharing the greatness of Filipinos. He was a loving husband and a supportive father. He will be truly missed,” they said.

Known for being a sports commentator and analyst, Trinidad served as the former commissioner of the Philippine Basketball League for 10 years from 2000-2010 and worked as a sports reporter with GMA News for 23 years until last year.

He started as a radio panelist at PBA and later on became a courtside reporter and anchor for the television coverage of Vintage Enterprises, PBA on Vintage Sports.