What you need to know: Three facts about the UAE Ministry of Defence

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has undergone a significant Cabinet reshuffle for the second time this year. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appointed the Dubai Crown Prince, HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as the new Minister of Defence (MoD).

But what exactly does the UAE Ministry of Defence do? Here are three key facts about this Ministry:

1. Ensuring national defense

The Ministry of Defence is responsible for safeguarding the country by developing defense strategies and policies, collaborating with national and international allies, and discussing military cooperation with other regions and countries.

2. Three armed forces

The MoD oversees three branches of the armed forces: Land Forces, Navy, and Air Forces.

Land Forces: Established on March 5, 1989, in Zayed Military City, Abu Dhabi, these include armored vehicles, artillery, and mechanized infantry brigades.

Navy: The sea wing of the Abu Dhabi Defense Force was formed in April 1967 by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, initially using patrol boats donated by Sheikh Zayed. Over time, the fleet expanded to include 110-foot armed boats.

Air Force: Established in May 1968, the Air Wing of the Abu Dhabi Defense Force operates from Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi and includes the Hawker Hunter Squadron, Caribou, Islander cargo aircraft, and Helicopter Bell 205.

3. Historical Context

The Higher Defence Council of the Armed Forces of the UAE was established in 1976, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum serving as the first Minister of Defence since the unification of the Emirates in 1971, when he was just 22. After 53 years, he has handed over the role to the Crown Prince.

The Crown Prince expressed his gratitude to both the UAE President and Vice-President for entrusting him with this significant position.