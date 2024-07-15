Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Jin of BTS is South Korea’s torchbearer for 2024 Paris Olympics

Kim Seok-jin, famously known as Jin, of the famous K-pop group BTS, is South Korea’s torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The official account of the Olympics in Korea posted a montage of Jin as he carried the Olympic flame at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The passing of the torch is a practice that originated from Greece signaling the start of the Olympics. Jin was recently discharged from the military after serving for 18 months.

The international boy group is expected to be reunited in 2025 since some of them are still serving in the military.

