Dubai’s Crown Prince appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a reshuffling of the cabinet.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is now the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Defense after a cabinet reshuffle.

According to HH Sheikh Mohammed, he spoke with UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan before the reshuffling of the cabinet. He described HH Sheikh Hamdan as “a leader who loves the people, and the people love him.”

HH Sheikh Mohammed also said that the cabinet has “great confidence” in the Crown Prince’s new UAE government position, describing him as “a major contributor to shaping the future of the UAE.”

Meanwhile, they also announced the appointment of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Prime Minister, in addition to his duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Ahmed Belhoul is the new Minister of Sports and President of the Higher Colleges of Technology, while also being the President of the UAE Space Agency.

Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei has also been appointed as Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, while Sarah Al Amiri is now the new Minister of Education in the UAE, along with the integration of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) and the Federal Agency of Early Education with the Ministry of Education.

Lastly, Abdul Rahman Al-Awar was appointed as Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research as he manages his current duties as Minister of Emiratisation and Human Resources in the federal government.

