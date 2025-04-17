Marcos mourns death of national artist Nora Aunor

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed grief over the death of National Artist for Film Nora Aunor, recognizing her decades-long impact on Philippine cinema and culture.

“I join the nation in mourning the passing of our National Artist for Film, Nora Aunor (Nora Cabaltera Villamayor in real life). Throughout her splendid career that spanned more than 50 years, she was our consummate actress, singer, and film producer,” Marcos said.

He highlighted Aunor’s legacy through her award-winning performances and her contributions to the country’s cultural heritage, particularly through landmark films like Banaue, Bona, and Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos, which she began producing at just 23 years old.

Her acclaimed roles in Himala, Thy Womb, and The Flor Contemplacion Story also brought her both national and international recognition.

“Her golden voice was a balm for all. Her genius was a gift to the Filipino nation,” Marcos said.

He extended his condolences to Aunor’s family, friends, and the local film community, and invited the public to pray for the eternal rest of the late superstar.

Nora Aunor passed away at 71. The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) earlier announced that state necrological services and funeral arrangements are being prepared in her honor.