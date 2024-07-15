Dubai Ruler turns 75: Sheikh Mohammed celebrates birthday on July 15

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Dubai, celebrates his 75th birthday on July 15, 2024.

Since assuming office as UAE Vice President and Prime Minister in 2006, HH Sheikh Mohammed has played a pivotal role in transforming Dubai into a global hub for international trade and tourism. Today, Dubai is home to over two million residents representing more than 220 nationalities, including many proud Filipinos.

Back then, HH Sheikh Mohammed was also recognized as the world’s youngest defense minister and has served as the head of Dubai Police and the Public Security Force since 1968.

Some of the key achievements of Dubai under his leadership include the Museum of the Future, Burj Al Arab, the inauguration of Burj Khalifa, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center—the first space agency in the UAE, Expo 2020, and many more.

Meanwhile, he recently announced the appointment of his son and the Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, as the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Defense.

الإخوة والأخوات … بعد التشاور مع أخي الشيخ محمد بن زايد رئيس الدولة حفظه الله وبعد مباركته واعتماده .. واستمراراً للتطوير المستمر في هيكلية حكومة دولة الإمارات .. نعلن اليوم عن تشكيل وزاري جديد في الدولة كالتالي : انضمام الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم لحكومة دولة… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 14, 2024