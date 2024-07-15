Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Ruler turns 75: Sheikh Mohammed celebrates birthday on July 15

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 min ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Dubai, celebrates his 75th birthday on July 15, 2024.

Since assuming office as UAE Vice President and Prime Minister in 2006, HH Sheikh Mohammed has played a pivotal role in transforming Dubai into a global hub for international trade and tourism. Today, Dubai is home to over two million residents representing more than 220 nationalities, including many proud Filipinos.

Back then, HH Sheikh Mohammed was also recognized as the world’s youngest defense minister and has served as the head of Dubai Police and the Public Security Force since 1968.

Some of the key achievements of Dubai under his leadership include the Museum of the Future, Burj Al Arab, the inauguration of Burj Khalifa, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center—the first space agency in the UAE, Expo 2020, and many more.

Meanwhile, he recently announced the appointment of his son and the Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, as the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Defense.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 min ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

hbm hamdan bin mohammed jpg

Dubai’s Crown Prince appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense

4 mins ago
Alice Guo photo

Bamban Mayor Alice Guo still in PH – lawyer says

58 mins ago
Eminem Ez Mil

Eminem features Filipino-American rapper EZ Mil on his latest album

1 hour ago
robin padilla

Robin Padilla files bill vs. political dynasties

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button