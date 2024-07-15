Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai launches trial of world’s first 3D-printed ferry

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal20 mins ago

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched its latest innovation: a 3D-printed abra that can accommodate a capacity of 20 passengers. An abra is a traditional wooden boat or ferry to which the RTA has already begun trial operations at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station on the TR6 line.

 

This project aligns with the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy launched in April 2016, which aims to position the UAE and Dubai as a leading hub for 3D printing technology, with ambitious goals set for 2030.

Moreover, the RTA is currently upgrading the traditional abra stations in Dubai Creek to enhance marine transport services, improve safety and security standards, meet the Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination, and enhance the overall appearance of the stations.

The completion of upgrades for the Dubai Old Souq Station and Al Sabkha Station are also anticipated by August 2025.

Aside from this latest innovation, there are several other types of abra, including the motorized traditional abra, air-conditioned abra, RTA patrol abra, and electric traditional abra.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

