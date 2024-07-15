Dubai launches trial of world’s first 3D-printed ferry

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched its latest innovation: a 3D-printed abra that can accommodate a capacity of 20 passengers. An abra is a traditional wooden boat or ferry to which the RTA has already begun trial operations at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station on the TR6 line.

This project aligns with the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy launched in April 2016, which aims to position the UAE and Dubai as a leading hub for 3D printing technology, with ambitious goals set for 2030.

The trial operation of the world’s first electric abra manufactured using 3D printing technology.

This abra, which can carry 20 passengers, features numerous technical attributes, including the longest monocoque structure created using 3D printing technology, measuring 11 metres… pic.twitter.com/2VldjMeinw — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 14, 2024

Moreover, the RTA is currently upgrading the traditional abra stations in Dubai Creek to enhance marine transport services, improve safety and security standards, meet the Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination, and enhance the overall appearance of the stations.

The completion of upgrades for the Dubai Old Souq Station and Al Sabkha Station are also anticipated by August 2025.

Aside from this latest innovation, there are several other types of abra, including the motorized traditional abra, air-conditioned abra, RTA patrol abra, and electric traditional abra.