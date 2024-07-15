Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bamban Mayor Alice Guo still in PH – lawyer says

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is still in the Philippines but is in hiding after the Senate issued a warrant of arrest against her.

“Nakausap ko siya kahapon pero hindi ko alam kung saan siya. Pero 100% nasa Pilipinas siya. ‘Yun ang sinabi niya sa akin,” said lawyer Stephen David in an interview with reporters.

David said Guo told him that it would be difficult to leave the country since there was a lookout order against her.

“Sabi nga niya sa akin, paano naman siya makakalabas ng Pilipinas may lookout order siya at saka ang higpit ng mga airports natin. Ayaw ko namang insultuhin ang ating mga Immigration na kaya silang palusutan ng isang tao,” he added.

David has advised his client to attend the hearing but Guo refused to do so due to trauma.

“Actually, ‘yun ang matagal ko nang advice sa kanya. Lagi ko namang nire-remind siya kasi consequences nga. Kung hindi ka maka-attend ng hearing, mawa-warrant siya,” said David.

The lawyer said it’s no longer useful to have Guo as a resource person due to her cases.

“Hindi siya magiging effective kasi any question that may be asked about what she knows ay apektado ‘yung kanyang right against self-incrimination dahil nga may criminal cases siya sa Ombudsman at saka DOJ,” said David.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

sheikh mohammed birthday

Dubai Ruler turns 75: Sheikh Mohammed celebrates birthday on July 15

4 mins ago
hbm hamdan bin mohammed jpg

Dubai’s Crown Prince appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense

7 mins ago
Eminem Ez Mil

Eminem features Filipino-American rapper EZ Mil on his latest album

1 hour ago
robin padilla

Robin Padilla files bill vs. political dynasties

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button