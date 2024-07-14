UN adopts PH-driven resolution to ensure seafarers’ human rights

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UN HRC) in Geneva has adopted a resolution led by the Philippines to promote and protect the human rights of seafarers.

Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo announced that this is the first-ever resolution of its kind to be introduced and adopted by the UN HRC.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spearheaded the resolution, which has been co-sponsored by 28 countries.

“This milestone resolution by the Human Rights Council advances an advocacy of the Philippines, other foreign governments, relevant international organizations, and stakeholders to protect and promote the well-being of some 1.9 seafarers, over a quarter of them Filipinos,” Manalo said.

“The resolution acknowledges that seafarers brave challenging conditions at sea that pose risks to their enjoyment of human rights, safety, and well-being. Seafarers conduct their duties, even at times under dangerous conditions,” he added.

The resolution acknowledges the challenging conditions seafarers face at sea, which pose risks to their human rights, safety, and well-being. Despite these dangers, seafarers continue to perform their duties.

Additionally, it calls for stronger collaboration between states, shipowners’ representatives, seafarers’ representatives, the International Labour Organization, the International Maritime Organization, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders to protect the rights and dignity of seafarers worldwide.

This resolution also aims to create a maritime industry where women seafarers, who make up 2 percent of the world’s shipping crew, can fully enjoy their rights.

“As a seafaring nation with a considerable global diaspora, the Philippines will sustain its active engagement in the Council, the United Nations, and all relevant international bodies, to contribute meaningfully to global efforts to set the highest standards to promote and protect the dignity and rights of migrants worldwide,” Manalo concluded.

Read his full statement here: