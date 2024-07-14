Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Planning to hire a domestic worker? MoHRE-licensed agencies are your best bet

Are you planning to hire a domestic worker? Maybe you have family or friends who want to do the same.

If so, it’s important to understand the benefits of working with recruitment agencies licensed by the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE).

To safeguard your rights, MoHRE emphasizes the importance of dealing with their licensed recruitment agencies. In a recent Facebook post, MoHRE stated: “Safeguard your rights by dealing with domestic worker recruitment agencies licensed by MoHRE, and receive benefits guaranteed to you by law.”

Here are the key benefits of working with a MoHRE-licensed recruitment agency:

1. Two-year warranty

According to the UAE Domestic Labour Law and Regulations, if a domestic worker terminates their contract, you are entitled to a refund. The refund is calculated as follows: total cost of recruitment ÷ contract period in months × remaining contract period.

For example, if you hired a domestic worker for AED 15,000 and they signed a two-year contract but left after 15 months, you would receive a refund of AED 5,625.

2. Trained domestic workers

Domestic workers hired through MoHRE-licensed agencies are fully trained and knowledgeable about the law, reducing concerns about contract breaches.

3. Streamlined work permit process

MoHRE-licensed agencies handle all work permits and documentation for domestic workers, ensuring everything is managed efficiently in one place.

4. Various work patterns

MoHRE-licensed agencies offer flexible work patterns to suit your needs, including traditional, flexible, and temporary services.

Hiring a domestic worker through MoHRE-approved agencies provides additional benefits, ensuring you know your rights and protecting you from unexpected situations.

To find a list of approved agencies, visit the ‘Approved Service Centres’ page on MoHRE’s website at mohre.gov.ae or check the link in their bio.

