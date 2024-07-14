Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter Receives Highest Honor of Knighthood

In a historic event, the Doha Chapter of the Knights of Rizal has been awarded the highest honor of Knighthood, marking a significant milestone in the chapter’s journey to uphold the legacy of Dr. José Rizal.

The prestigious recognition was celebrated in an elaborate ceremony that showcased the chapter’s dedication to the principles of patriotism and service.

Distinguished guests and inspiring messages

The ceremony was graced by notable figures who underscored the importance of the event. Sir Dr. Jose P. Villanueva, KCR, Area Commander for UAE, Oman, and Qatar, delivered a heartfelt welcome address, emphasizing the vital role the Doha Chapter plays in the broader mission of the Knights of Rizal.

The presence of Sir Dr. Elpidio Quitevis, KCR, Regional Commander for the Middle East and African Region, during the Knighthood and Induction ceremonies further highlighted the regional unity and support within the organization.

Lady Dr. Aileen Villanueva, the founding president of Las Damas de Rizal-Abu Dhabi Chapter, provided an inspirational message that highlighted the collaborative spirit and shared vision between the Knights of Rizal and Las Damas de Rizal, emphasizing the strength that comes from unity and collective effort. H.E. Alfonso Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, also delivered an inspirational message, reinforcing the significance of the event and the broader mission of the Knights of Rizal.

Las Damas de Rizal Doha Chapter: A valuable partnership

A significant part of the event was the chartering and induction of the Las Damas de Rizal Doha Chapter. Lady Dr. Analiza Binondo, President of the Las Damas de Rizal Doha Chapter, introduced the new chapter, setting the stage for its future contributions.

Lady Dr. Richelle Arugay, VP of Internal Affairs and Membership Committee Head, led the Oath of Membership, formalizing the commitment of new members. The Las Damas Pledge was then delivered by Lady Maria Michelle Revillosa, Secretary of Las Damas de Rizal Doha Chapter, symbolizing the members’ dedication to the organization’s mission.

The chartering of the Las Damas de Rizal Doha Chapter was conducted by Lady Dr. Analiza Binondo, marking the official establishment of the chapter. Following this, the Oath of Office for the Las Damas Officers was administered by H.E. Lilibeth Pono, Philippine Ambassador to Qatar, further cementing the leadership structure of the new chapter.

This recognition is a testament to the Doha Chapter’s commitment to the ideals of the Knights of Rizal, heralding a future of continued dedication and action in the service of Dr. Rizal’s enduring legacy. The active participation and dedication of Las Damas de Rizal are anticipated to significantly strengthen the collective efforts of the Knights of Rizal.