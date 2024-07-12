Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW introduces ‘improved’ mobile app for OFWs

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin37 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Department of Migrant Workers / FB

The Department of Migrant Workers has urged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to download the improved version of the DMW Mobile App to access the agency’s essential services.

Through the mobile application, OFWs can create their e-Registration account, secure their OFW Information Sheet, and generate their OFW Pass, the digital alternative to the traditional Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC).

“Download the enhanced version now and seamlessly manage your overseas employment with its upgraded features,” the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

The DMW said the application is now on its global rollout, but further updates regarding its availability on specific countries are yet to be provided.

The DMW Mobile App was launched last July 21, 2023, in a bid to digitalize the services for OFWs.

 

