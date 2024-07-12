12 electronics engineers, 14 electronics technicians pass the June 2024 Special Professional Licensure Examination

Among the initial 68 aspirants of the Electronics Engineering (ECE) Special Licensure Examination, only 60 successfully completed the conduct of the exam, with 22 out of the initial 26 aspirants for the Electronics Technician (ECT).

On Friday, July 12, 2024, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) reported that 12 out of 60 candidates passed the Electronics Engineering Special Professional Licensure Examination, resulting in a pass rate of 20%.

Additionally, 14 out of 22 individuals successfully passed the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination, resulting in a passing rate of 64%, administered by the Board of Electronics Engineering.

The latter examination took place in various locations, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Al Ahmadi (Kuwait), Al-Khobar, Jeddah, and Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Doha (Qatar), Manama (Bahrain), and Singapore in June 16,17, and 18, 2024.

The Institute Electronics Engineers of the Philippines (IECEP), the accredited Integrated Professional Organization for Electronics Engineering, pursuant to the Republic Act 9292 or the Electronics Engineering Law of 2004, supported the conduct of the examination through the implementation of Executive Order No. 835.

The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Central Region Chapter reports the distribution of passers per examination in each testing center for Electronics Engineering as follows:

(United Arab Emirates) – 4 (Kuwait) – 1 (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) – 6 Al Khobar – 4 Riyadh – 2 (Qatar) – 1

While the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Central Region Chapter reports the distribution of passers per examination in each center for Electronics Technician as follows:

(United Arab Emirates) – 4 (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) – 5 Al Khobar – 2 Riyadh – 2 Jeddah – 1 (Qatar) – 5

The following chapters holds the scope for each region and supports the conduct of SPLE Program where it was held.

The United Arab Emirates including the Abu-Dhabi and Dubai is currently governed by the IECEP-UAE Chapter; Al-Ahmadi Kuwait is under the IECEP-Kuwait Chapter; The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is governed by three chapters respectively in each of their regions namely Al Khobar is governed by the IECEP-KSA-ERC; Jeddah is under the scope of IECEP-KSA-WRC; and most notably Riyadh is governed by the IECEP-KSA-CRC; Doha Qatar is under the IECEP-QATAR Chapter; Manama Bahrain is under the IECEP-Bahrain Chapter; and Singapore is governed by IECEP-Singapore Chapter.

While ECE Licensure examinations are taken by Electronics Engineering Degree Holders. The ECT Licensure examination can be taken by individuals under the scope of RA9292 with active membership and support through each respective IECEP Chapters and approval of the Board of Electronics Engineering. The scope of the Electronics Engineering is mentioned in RA9292 Article I Section 5 Nature and Scope of Practice of Electronics Engineering and Electronics Technician Professions.

The licensure examinations were conducted by the following members of the Board of Electronics Engineering: Engr. Alnar L. Detalla (Chairman), Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro, and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe

