Unfathomable Zoom, Magnificent Macro: HUAWEI Pura 70 Series brings the magic back to smartphone cameras

We take pictures to preserve memories, capture reality, and express ourselves. Smartphone cameras has made it easier to do all these. And in 2024 we are snapping more pictures than we have ever before. There are also a lot more choices when it comes to smartphone cameras. For years, however, zoom photography has been technically challenging with a smartphone camera. But that’s where the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series makes a difference. This new flagship line promises to shatter those limitations and redefine mobile photography. But that’s where the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series makes a difference. This new flagship line promises to shatter those limitations and redefine mobile photography with its very own Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera. We are finally able to get a taste of high-level zoom photography on a smartphone camera. That said, the Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera on the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series is a gamechanger in more ways than just one. Here’s why!

Go the Distance with Telephoto Zoom

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro and HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra both support the Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera, which is equipped with a long travel slide zoom, producing extra clear images near and far. It is also equipped with the industry’s largest periscope telephoto aperture of F2.1 – enabling a record-breaking light intake that betters telephoto image quality.

The Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera on the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra goes a step further with its 200x zoom range (0.5x~100x Zoom). This is a great advantage especially on travels, as the telephoto camera function allows you to zoom into the bustling activities of the city. For instance, users can zoom in on the modern architecture of highways and street infrastructure from an observation deck, allowing them to document memories from more perspectives.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra also adds a new ‘Enhance images’ mode, which uses a high-image quality engine to fuse image information at different focal lengths and resolutions with each other to generate a 25-megapixel high-definition photo, fusing details to enhance the image definition whether near or far.

The Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera recently won acclaim from reviewer DXOMARK, which rated the camera’s Zoom features an impressive score of 164. Reviewers at DXOMARK were particularly impressed by the “pleasant macro perspective and sharp images” of the camera’s macro function. The review also praised the telephoto zoom’s ability to capture detailed shots with minimal noise, even in low light.

Impeccable Macro Photography

Additionally, with the camera’s Ultra Lighting Super Macro feature, users can photograph images up to 5cm close with crisp-sharp focus. But Huawei goes even further with its 35x zoom super-macro. This lets you magnify microscopic details with almost shocking clarity.

Hold your camera close to a small object, initiate the zoom function, and witness how the camera is able to bring out the finest details of the subject. For instance, the macro camera is able to portray the fine outline of an ant hanging off a petal or even the grainy texture of rust on a metal pillar.

Ultra Speed Snapshot: Nothing Escapes Your Vision

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro and Ultra’s Macro Telephoto Camera support its latest groundbreaking feature Ultra Speed Snapshot, which allows you to photograph high-speed objects from distances away. This is made possible with the XD Motion Engine, which uses regional motion restore to bring out details of moving subjects, so no precious moment is missed.

For instance, while you’re at a racing event, try capturing a photograph of a speeding race car on the track from the grandstands. When the car approaches, zoom your camera at the moving subject and snap away. The resulting photograph effectively freeze-frames the race car, as if it were a still object, and is still able to illustrate the car’s details in high detail. The best part of it is that even vehicles moving at 300km/h speed can be photographed with this feature, giving users even more ways to enjoy and experiment with photography.

Every picture tells a story. The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series lets you tell your stories with unprecedented clarity and creativity. It is a tool for self-expression for those who crave the best.