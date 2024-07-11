Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Tourism revenue in PH soars to PHP282 billion, tourism arrivals hit 3 Million

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced a significant surge in tourism revenue for the Philippines, reaching PHP282.17 billion in the first half of 2024, marking a 32.81% increase from the same period last year, which recorded PHP212.47 billion.

The DOT said the robust growth reflects the country’s rising stature as a favored global travel destination.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco attributed this achievement to the steadfast efforts of the Marcos administration in revitalizing the tourism sector.

She also highlighted the economic benefits derived from tourism, emphasizing its role in creating opportunities and improving livelihoods for Filipinos.

As of July 10, 2024, the Philippines welcomed 3,173,694 inbound tourists, with 92.55% comprising international visitors and the remaining 7.45% being overseas Filipinos.

South Korea led as the top source market with 824,798 visitors, followed by the United States (522,667), China (199,939), Japan (188,805), and Australia (137,391).

Frasco has expressed optimism about further growth in tourism revenues and employment, anticipating enhanced connectivity and visitor convenience through upcoming infrastructure projects.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts a record-breaking year for the Philippines’ tourism industry, with expected contributions to the national economy reaching PHP5.4 trillion, a 25% year-on-year increase, and employment surpassing 9.5 million jobs, constituting 20% of the national workforce.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

rico yan trend

Jessy Mendiola slams netizens for Rico Yan trend

12 mins ago
rainy season istock

La Niña expected to bring above-normal rainfall in October

50 mins ago
alice guo screengrab from rappler

Alice Guo likely to give up 2025 reelection bid

2 hours ago
harry roque

Harry Roque denies allegations of involvement in illegal POGO amid media reports

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button