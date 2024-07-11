Tourism revenue in PH soars to PHP282 billion, tourism arrivals hit 3 Million

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced a significant surge in tourism revenue for the Philippines, reaching PHP282.17 billion in the first half of 2024, marking a 32.81% increase from the same period last year, which recorded PHP212.47 billion.

The DOT said the robust growth reflects the country’s rising stature as a favored global travel destination.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco attributed this achievement to the steadfast efforts of the Marcos administration in revitalizing the tourism sector.

She also highlighted the economic benefits derived from tourism, emphasizing its role in creating opportunities and improving livelihoods for Filipinos.

As of July 10, 2024, the Philippines welcomed 3,173,694 inbound tourists, with 92.55% comprising international visitors and the remaining 7.45% being overseas Filipinos.

South Korea led as the top source market with 824,798 visitors, followed by the United States (522,667), China (199,939), Japan (188,805), and Australia (137,391).

Frasco has expressed optimism about further growth in tourism revenues and employment, anticipating enhanced connectivity and visitor convenience through upcoming infrastructure projects.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts a record-breaking year for the Philippines’ tourism industry, with expected contributions to the national economy reaching PHP5.4 trillion, a 25% year-on-year increase, and employment surpassing 9.5 million jobs, constituting 20% of the national workforce.