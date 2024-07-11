Harry Roque denies allegations of involvement in illegal POGO amid media reports

Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque used his Facebook account to clarify his innocence regarding his alleged involvement in illegal POGO operations, responding to recent news articles linking him to these activities.

In his Facebook post, he mentioned several news outlets regarding their published articles. “Dear Editors of Rappler, Inquirer.Net, One News, UNTV C News, etc., I am writing to address the recent article published in your newspaper which falsely reported that PAGCOR [Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.] alleged that I lobbied for illegal POGO operations,” Roque said.

“This is a complete fabrication and a serious misrepresentation of the facts,” he added.

He said that no statement from Tengco’s testimony was made, which led to “tarnish” his reputation and “mislead” readers.

“On the contrary, he confirmed that my interaction with PAGCOR was solely to schedule a payment for Lucky South 99, which held a valid license from PAGCOR at that time,” Roque stated.

Roque demands that the news outlet clarify the facts immediately, warning that he will pursue legal action against the editors and the newspaper for cyberlibel otherwise.

Roque made this statement after a Senate hearing, during which Senator Risa Hontiveros questioned PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco about Roque’s involvement.

Roque allegedly involved in POGO

During the Senate hearing, Tengco stated that Cassandra Li Ong, the representative of POGO Lucky South 99, visited his office accompanied by Roque.

Tengco narrates that Ong told him she gave money to a man named Dennis Cunanan every month to pay PAGCOR. Ong’s office was shocked to receive a letter from PAGCOR stating they had arrears worth at least USD 500,000, considering Cunanan was supposed to handle the payments.

According to Tengco, Ong did not directly pay PAGCOR because she was advised to appoint someone else as an authorized representative, namely Cunanan, due to her young age of 19 at that time.

Tengco also clarified that Roque never exerted pressure on PAGCOR to resolve the issues of Lucky South 99.

When the Senate reviewed Lucky South 99’s reapplication document, Hontiveros concluded that Roque is now the organization’s new legal head. She also stated that he lied to the media about his representation, claiming it was only Whirlwind.

Roque denies being a legal counsel

Roque took to Facebook to clarify that he is not a counsel for Lucky South 99 Inc. and did not participate in the company’s organizational chart.

“I vehemently deny media reports claiming that PAGCOR chairman Alejandro Tengco allegedly said that I represented an illegal POGO,” Roque wrote in his post.

“As clearly stated by PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco in today’s Senate hearing, I requested a rescheduling of arrears payment of a lessee and principal of my client Whirlwind Corporation. My client is a service provider to Lucky South, then a holder of a valid license from PAGCOR,” he said.

“Furthermore, Senator Risa Hontiveros’ conclusion that I lied when I claimed in the media that I am Whirlwind’s counsel is bereft of merit. I clarify that I did not consent to nor was I informed of my name’s inclusion in any submission by Lucky South with the PAGCOR concerning license renewal,” he added.

He also explained that it would be a conflict of interest if he directly engaged with the POGO. “As a lawyer, I could not directly engage with the POGO because of a potential conflict of interest and given the soured lease contract between Whirlwind and Lucky South,” he said.

Read his full statement here: