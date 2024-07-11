Gov’t to implement enhanced e-Travel to use single QR code for PH travels

The Customs Bureau has collaborated with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to introduce the enhanced e-Travel system on July 10, 2024.

Under the new e-Travel system, a single QR code will be generated for each passenger to cover all clearances including Immigration, Quarantine, Migrant Workers, and Tourism.

This means passengers will no longer fill out multiple forms and pass through several checkpoints to and from the Philippines.

“This allows for a more seamless clearance process, minimizing wait times, and reducing the need for multiple forms and checkpoints,” the BOC said in a statement.

A seaport and cruise form will also be included in the new e-Travel system.

“It simplifies and accelerates the registration process at seaports and cruise terminals, significantly providing convenience for all travelers,” according to the BOC.

The BOC added that the streamlined process will benefit different stakeholders.

“It advances inter-agency coordination by enabling real-time data sharing and enhancing the monitoring of travel flows,” the BOC said.

“This improved data integration supports national security measures and aids in public health risk management by ensuring timely and accurate information for all relevant authorities,” the agency added.