Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Gov’t to implement enhanced e-Travel to use single QR code for PH travels

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 mins ago

Courtesy: BOC PH

The Customs Bureau has collaborated with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to introduce the enhanced e-Travel system on July 10, 2024.

Under the new e-Travel system, a single QR code will be generated for each passenger to cover all clearances including Immigration, Quarantine, Migrant Workers, and Tourism.

This means passengers will no longer fill out multiple forms and pass through several checkpoints to and from the Philippines.

“This allows for a more seamless clearance process, minimizing wait times, and reducing the need for multiple forms and checkpoints,” the BOC said in a statement.

A seaport and cruise form will also be included in the new e-Travel system.

“It simplifies and accelerates the registration process at seaports and cruise terminals, significantly providing convenience for all travelers,” according to the BOC.

The BOC added that the streamlined process will benefit different stakeholders.

“It advances inter-agency coordination by enabling real-time data sharing and enhancing the monitoring of travel flows,” the BOC said.

“This improved data integration supports national security measures and aids in public health risk management by ensuring timely and accurate information for all relevant authorities,” the agency added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WcDonalds

Welcome to WcDonald’s: McDonald’s UAE Brings Anime Fans’ Favorite Fictional Restaurant to Life

2 mins ago
baste duterte from his fb

Baste Duterte criticizes removal of policemen in Davao City

33 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 02T112657.526

Dominic Roque reacts on Bea Alonzo’s statement on break-up

1 hour ago
abu dhabi court wam

Abu Dhabi Court convicts 53 in major terrorism case

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button