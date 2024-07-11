Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Alice Guo likely to give up 2025 reelection bid

Courtesy: Rappler

Mayor Alice Guo’s camp has indicated that she is likely to withdraw her bid for reelection in the 2025 midterm elections. Stephen David, speaking on behalf of Guo in an interview with ABS-CBN News, cited the significant challenges and repercussions associated with her current position as mayor.

Previously, Guo expressed her determination to remain in office amidst allegations surrounding her national identity and connections to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO). She faced scrutiny from senators regarding these issues.

Guo is currently under a congressional inquiry and facing trafficking cases related to her alleged involvement with POGOs in Bamban town, alongside unresolved questions about her nationality. The Office of the Solicitor General is also preparing to file a quo warranto petition aimed at potentially removing her from office.

Despite these adversities, David believes Guo should still consider running for reelection next year and leave the decision to the people of Bamban, respecting their right to choose their leader despite ongoing controversies.

“Huwag nating i-preempt ‘yung mamamayan ng Bamban kung gusto nila [ng iboto si Guo],” said David.

According to the Commission on Elections, Guo remains eligible to file for reelection unless a final judgment finds her guilty of any charges. The deadline for filing certificates of candidacy for the upcoming midterm elections is scheduled for the first week of October 2024.

Last month, the Nationalist People’s Coalition expelled Guo from the party due to allegations of involvement with unlicensed POGOs and related human and labor trafficking, citing concerns about her integrity and adherence to party principles.

Guo did not attend a Senate hearing on Wednesday regarding her and illegal POGOs, citing “trauma” and “stress.” Instead, her legal team petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene and halt her summons to the hearings, criticizing them as a “trial by publicity.”

“Her Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and rights have been repeatedly violated, ignored, and/or disregarded,” stated Guo’s lawyers in their petition before the high court.

