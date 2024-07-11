Abu Dhabi Court convicts 53 in major terrorism case

The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court – State Security Department has convicted 53 people for being involved with notorious terrorist organizations and companies.

WAM reported that these defendants received long prison sentences, ranging from 10 to 15 years to life imprisonment, and fines between AED 10 million and AED 20 million.

The 53 defendants are leaders and members of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organization and belong to six companies involved in Case No. 87 of 2023 – State Security Offenses, known as the ‘Justice and Dignity Committee organization.

The court sentenced 43 defendants to life imprisonment for creating, establishing, and managing the terrorist Justice and Dignity Committee organization.

The other five defendants were sentenced to 15 years in prison for working with the Reform Call organization and promoting it through articles and tweets on social media, despite knowing it is illegal under the country’s law.

Meanwhile, five defendants were sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined AED 10 million for laundering money and for creating, establishing, and financing a terrorist organization.

Each of the six companies has been fined AED 20 million. Their headquarters will be dissolved and closed, and their assets will be confiscated. This includes tangible and intangible property rights, real estate, funds, materials, equipment, and other belongings used in money laundering to finance a terrorist organization.