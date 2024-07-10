Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA launches pilot run of AI-assisted vehicle to detect right-of-way damage on Dubai roads

Kristine Erika Agustin

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the pilot operation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted vehicle that aids in automated detection of damage to the right-of-way on Dubai roads.

The smart vehicle also assists in assessing the accuracy of traffic diversions in Dubai, the RTA said, an initiative by the agency to promote traffic safety and quality of the road network.

“This initiative underscores RTA’s commitment to leveraging the latest digital and AI technologies to enhance the road network quality and improve traffic safety in Dubai in line with our vision to be The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility,” the RTA said in a social media post.

The vehicle is equipped with cameras, sensors and technical devices which helps in recording and monitoring road damages, and preparing reports without the need for human intervention.

“[RTA] also aims to enhance the performance of the infrastructure sector and road network in various areas, in a way that serves the economic and demographic prosperity of the emirate, and enhances its position as an ideal and safe destination for its visitors and residents,” Hussain Al Banna, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said.

Al Banna added that the smart vehicle can achieve an accuracy rate exceeding 85% in terms of reporting damage in road furniture and facilities.

“It is characterized by a more comprehensive coverage of sites by up to 30%, in addition to reducing the time required to complete the inspection elements by a target of no less than 70% compared to traditional field inspection,” Al Banna said.

 

