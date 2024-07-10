Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Overstaying Russian DJ arrested in PH after rowdy behavior incident

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino29 mins ago

For illustration purposes only

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) apprehended a Russian DJ at a club in a Pasay City mall due to undesirable behavior.

According to BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr., the Russian man was identified as Andrei Umanskii, 36.

After further investigation, the BI found out that Umanskii had previously made headlines on two separate occasions in Palawan due to his rowdy actions.

In 2020 in El Nido, local officials reported him for being drunk and violent in their barangay. He was then arrested after disobeying and resisting the authorities.

Two years later, in 2022, he made the news when he assaulted a tricycle driver in Puerto Princesa.

In 2023, the BI’s Board of Commissioners ordered him to be deported after they found out he had been overstaying in the Philippines for more than three years.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the BI is ready to take any necessary action against people who violate the country’s laws.

“The Bureau of Immigration does not welcome foreigners who abuse the country’s hospitality,” Tansingco said. “Foreign nationals should be mindful of their behavior and adhere to our regulations. We will not tolerate any actions that disrupt the peace and safety of our communities,” he added.

The BI’s Board of Commissioners had already ordered Umanskii’s expulsion. Meanwhile, Umanskii will be temporarily held in the BI’s facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa before he leaves the country.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino29 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

PHOTO 1 The winners of the first edition 2023 of The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Healthcare Professionals Summit and Awards 002

2nd edition of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals Awards and Summit set for September 20, 2024

4 hours ago
pal come back home

Book with PAL, get additional baggage allowance for FREE

18 hours ago
Marcos Aquino

Liza Araneta-Marcos meets with Bimby, Joshua Aquino

18 hours ago
Exam

Netizens react to 0/2 results of social worker SPLE held in UAE, Singapore

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button