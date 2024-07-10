Overstaying Russian DJ arrested in PH after rowdy behavior incident

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) apprehended a Russian DJ at a club in a Pasay City mall due to undesirable behavior.

According to BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr., the Russian man was identified as Andrei Umanskii, 36.

After further investigation, the BI found out that Umanskii had previously made headlines on two separate occasions in Palawan due to his rowdy actions.

In 2020 in El Nido, local officials reported him for being drunk and violent in their barangay. He was then arrested after disobeying and resisting the authorities.

Two years later, in 2022, he made the news when he assaulted a tricycle driver in Puerto Princesa.

In 2023, the BI’s Board of Commissioners ordered him to be deported after they found out he had been overstaying in the Philippines for more than three years.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the BI is ready to take any necessary action against people who violate the country’s laws.

“The Bureau of Immigration does not welcome foreigners who abuse the country’s hospitality,” Tansingco said. “Foreign nationals should be mindful of their behavior and adhere to our regulations. We will not tolerate any actions that disrupt the peace and safety of our communities,” he added.

The BI’s Board of Commissioners had already ordered Umanskii’s expulsion. Meanwhile, Umanskii will be temporarily held in the BI’s facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa before he leaves the country.