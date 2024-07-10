Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai RTA is giving out free ice cream for a limited time

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin3 mins ago

Screengrabbed from RTA / X

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority is giving out free ice cream for commuters at certain metro stops for a limited time.

You can get your free ice cream as you pass through the Mashreq and Ibn Battuta Metro stations today, July 10, from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Meanwhile, the RTA will hold its ice cream giveaway tomorrow at the Equiti and Onpassive Metro stations tomorrow, July 11, still form 11 AM until 1 PM.

Among the flavors you can choose from are butterscotch, chocolate, cookies and cream, cotton candy, and vanilla, as seen from the video posted by the RTA on X (formerly Twitter).

 

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin3 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

dj istock

Overstaying Russian DJ arrested in PH after rowdy behavior incident

1 hour ago
PHOTO 1 The winners of the first edition 2023 of The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Healthcare Professionals Summit and Awards 002

2nd edition of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals Awards and Summit set for September 20, 2024

5 hours ago
pal come back home

Book with PAL, get additional baggage allowance for FREE

19 hours ago
Marcos Aquino

Liza Araneta-Marcos meets with Bimby, Joshua Aquino

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button