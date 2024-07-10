Dubai RTA is giving out free ice cream for a limited time

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority is giving out free ice cream for commuters at certain metro stops for a limited time.

You can get your free ice cream as you pass through the Mashreq and Ibn Battuta Metro stations today, July 10, from 11 AM to 1 PM.

آيس كريم مجاني في محطات المترو!🚆🍦 انضم إلينا في محطات المترو، لرحلة أكثر انتعاشًا، من خلال الآيس كريم اللذيذ!

الموقع:

محطتي مترو المشرق وابن بطوطة في 10 يوليو.

محطتي مترو إكويتي وأون باسيف في 11 يوليو.

من الساعة 11 صباحًا ولغاية 1 ظهرًا.#سعادتكم_أولويتنا pic.twitter.com/OEKt94sL6k — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 9, 2024

Meanwhile, the RTA will hold its ice cream giveaway tomorrow at the Equiti and Onpassive Metro stations tomorrow, July 11, still form 11 AM until 1 PM.

Among the flavors you can choose from are butterscotch, chocolate, cookies and cream, cotton candy, and vanilla, as seen from the video posted by the RTA on X (formerly Twitter).