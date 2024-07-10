Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

DMW encourages Filipinos to doubt illegal recruiters, scammers

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: SEC

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) warned Filipinos against illegal recruiters and scammers with a fun video.

In their Facebook post, DMW shared a video posted by the Securities and Exchange Commission Philippines (SEC), spreading awareness against illegal recruiters and scammers online.

The lighthearted video showed various types of online scams that people usually fall into.

In the video, a guy is seen doubtingly looking at his screen, reading what seems like an online post that says “Dream Job! Work Abroad, 90K Sahod. Free food. Free accommodation.”

Job postings that are too good to be true usually gets a lot of victims. DMW said: “Maging mapanuri sa paghahanap ng trabaho abroad at ugaliing i-verify muna sa DMW kung lisensyado ang inyong napiling agency o employer.”

“Narito po ang link ng listahan ng mga licensed Philippine recruitment agencies at kanilang mga available na job orders: https://dmw.gov.ph/licensed-recruitment-agencies,” DMW added.

The organization also urged all victims to report illegal recruitment activities through the DMW Migrant Workers Protection Bureau’s Facebook page.

The video featured another woman happily scrolling through her phone but her face fell off when she got a notification saying: “BankMo Alert: Claim Your Prize! Enter OTP.”

The video also featured various scams online, such as scam links, love scams, fake and overpriced items, and many more.

Aside from illegal recruitment, scams are also abundant online. The DMW said that they are cooperating with the SEC through the Anti-Scam and Illegal Taking of Investments (ASTIG) campaign to spread awareness to OFWs and their families in the Philippines about protecting themselves from such scams and improving financial literacy.

“Maging wais at mapanuri po tayo at huwag magpapaloko sa mga investment scams na nambibiktima ng mga OFWs at kanilang pamilya,” DMW wrote in its post.

“I-report ang mga mapanlinlang na investment schemes na ito sa ENFORCEMENT and INVESTOR PROTECTION DEPARTMENT (EIPD) ng SEC. Narito po ang kanilang Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PhilippineSEC/,” it concluded.

 

