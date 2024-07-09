Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PRC services now available through eGovPH app

Photo courtesy: Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has announced that through its partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the PRC can now be accessed through the eGovPH app.

The app features Single-Sign-On (SSO) for hassle-free access and a secure Mobile ID Wallet for managing their identification documents.

Users can also get their electronic PRC ID in the app called electronic PRC Identification Card (ePIC).

ePIC is expected to provide improved efficiency and accessibility for professionals.

“It’s all about providing more options to our professionals kung kumportable ka sa physical identification card you can always have it,” Assistant Commissioner Lord Louis Valera said.

The PRC official however clarified that professionals can still request for their physical IDs.

Through the app, users will have easy access to a range of PRC services, including ID renewals, verifications, petitions, registrations, exam application.

