Book with PAL, get additional baggage allowance for FREE

Flying home soon? Are you worried that the pasalubongs that you bought for your friends and family back home will not fit in your baggage? Worry not because Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering an additional one (1) piece of extra baggage allowance for those booking Economy class flights from Dubai to the Philippines until July 31, 2024.

Enjoy more baggage space and a smoother travel experience with Philippine Airlines! To take advantage of this promotion, ensure you book your Economy class flight at least 30 days in advance. Valid for travel from August 8 to November 24, 2024, this offer provides added convenience. Please note that blackout dates are in effect from January 1 to 19, 2025, specifically for flights between Manila (MNL) and Dubai (DXB).

With this offer, you can even bring back more pasalubongs that your friends and family will enjoy—from chocolates, souvenir shirts, and keychains, to branded perfumes, bags, shoes, and many more. With Philippine Airlines, you will not only enjoy a hassle-free flight back home but also experience top-notch service and comfort throughout your journey.

Philippine Airlines flies from Dubai to many destinations in the Philippines, such as Manila, Davao, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos City, Clark, Tagbilaran, Zamboanga City, Legazpi, Tacloban, Dumaguete, Laoag, and Butuan City.