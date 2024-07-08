Nancy Binay files ethics complaint vs. Alan Peter Cayetano

Senator Nancy Binay has filed an ethics complaint against Senator Alan Peter Cayetano over his recent remarks in a Senate hearing.

The two had a heated exchange over the new Senate building. Cayetano called Binay “marites” or rumor-monger.

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges is headed by Senator Francis Tolentino. The committee is mandated to tackle complaints regarding the conduct, rights and privileges, and dignity of the Senate.

“This is not just about me. Nanay ako. May mga anak ako at alam ko ang mga pinagdaanan ng mga bata noong tinitira niya yung pamilya ko noong 2015 and parang during this time, I cannot let it pass anymore,” said Binay in an interview with reporters.

Binay accused Cayetano of committing slander against her.

“Cayetano should be made accountable and liable for all his unparliamentary conduct which are in violation of the rules of the Senate, the Revised Penal Code, the Civil Code of the Philippines, the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, the Magna Carta of Women, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and Civil Service regulations,” said Binay.