Free car check-ups offered by Dubai Police until August 31

Dubai Police is offering free car inspection services for private car owners this August. This announcement was announced through their social media channels. In their post, they said that “all private car owners can benefit from this service by visiting AutoPro centers located across all Emirates in the UAE.”

The services include checking the following:

Belts condition

AC & air filter

Windshield washer fluid

Wiper blades condition

Battery health

Radiator hoses condition

Tyres pressure condition

Engine oil & coolant level

Lights

Fluids level

— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) July 8, 2024

In another post, Dubai Police also emphasized the importance of preventing accidents due to tie malfunctions, especially during summer. They recommended several proactive measures to ensure vehicle safety, including checking tire validity to avoid vibrations and inspecting for cracks or bulges. Additionally, regular engine oil changes and monitoring for any fluid leaks are crucial steps in maintaining vehicle reliability. These precautions not only enhance road safety but also contribute to smoother and safer driving experiences for all motorists in Dubai and across the UAE.

This initiative is part of Dubai Police’s ‘Summer Without Accidents’ campaign where traffic awareness and safety measures are being implemented. To check out the locations of AutoPro centers in Dubai, just click on this link.