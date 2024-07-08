DILG offers P10M to arrest Quiboloy

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has offered a PHP 10 million reward to arrest fugitive and embattled religious leader Apollo Quiboloy.

DILG chief Apollo Quiboloy said that P1 million reward each for information leading to the arrest of Quiboloy’s subordinates Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Camanes, and Jackiely Roy.

“We have friends who want to help find them and have offered a reward of P10 million for any information leading to the arrest of Pastor Quiboloy and P1 million each for others,” said Abalos.

The Davao Regional Trial Court has ordered the arrest of Quiboloy and his subordinates.

Quiboloy is facing violations of Republic Act 7610, or the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.