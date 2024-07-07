DMW warns OFWs on ‘Third Country Recruitment’ schemes

The Department of Migrant Workers has issued a warning to the public about fraudulent schemes targeting aspiring and current Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). These involve recruiters in one country pretending to have connections with direct employers to deceive OFWs into working in another country. Known as Third Country Recruitment, these practices are often advertised on platforms like Facebook and TikTok.

Furthermore, DMW advises those who want to work abroad to comply with the necessary steps in working abroad and provide necessary documentation to avoid falling victim to illegal recruitment or human trafficking.

“Pinababatid sa publiko na ang sinumang mag-aalok ng trabaho sa ibang bansa ng walang kaukulang lisensya o permit mula sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ay maaaring kasuhan ng ILLEGAL RECRUITMENT in relation to Cybercrime Prevention Act, na may mas mataas ng isang degree ang kaparusahan,” stated DMW through a social media post.