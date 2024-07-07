Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW warns OFWs on ‘Third Country Recruitment’ schemes

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago

The Department of Migrant Workers has issued a warning to the public about fraudulent schemes targeting aspiring and current Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). These involve recruiters in one country pretending to have connections with direct employers to deceive OFWs into working in another country. Known as Third Country Recruitment, these practices are often advertised on platforms like Facebook and TikTok.

Furthermore, DMW advises those who want to work abroad to comply with the necessary steps in working abroad and provide necessary documentation to avoid falling victim to illegal recruitment or human trafficking.

“Pinababatid sa publiko na ang sinumang mag-aalok ng trabaho sa ibang bansa ng walang kaukulang lisensya o permit mula sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ay maaaring kasuhan ng ILLEGAL RECRUITMENT in relation to Cybercrime Prevention Act, na may mas mataas ng isang degree ang kaparusahan,” stated DMW through a social media post.

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Trillanes

Trillanes to file more cases vs. Duterte, Go

3 mins ago
Geneva Lopez 1

NBI: Beauty pageant candidate, Israeli fiancé die from gunshot wounds

1 hour ago
P pop

OPM stars: Get to know these rising P-pop groups

3 hours ago
UAE leaders

UAE leaders send greetings for Islamic New Year

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button