Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque among TripAdvisor’s top 10 best attractions in the world

The iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, the pride of Abu Dhabi, has been ranked as one of the top 10 best attractions in the world by TripAdvisor. It’s renowned for its stunning architecture, cultural significance, and the serene atmosphere it offers to visitors from around the globe.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, named after United Arab Emirates’ founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is a celebrated cultural and tourist destination. It promotes values of tolerance and serves as a global Islamic cultural centre.

Recently, Philippines’ First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos visited the UAE and toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, where she was welcomed by Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, the wife of the UAE President. She was accompanied by His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, the Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE; and Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, alongside Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, other attractions awarded by TripAdvisor are as follows: Duomo di Milano in Italy, Gardens By The Bay in Singapore, Louvre Museum in France, the Colosseum in Rome, Cayman Crystal Caves at Cayman Islands, Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in Spain, Anne Frank’s house in Amsterdam, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the Empire State Building.

