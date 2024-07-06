OSG seeks to cancel Alice Guo’s birth certificate in Tarlac court

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) has filed a petition seeking to cancel the birth certificate of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo before the Tarlac Regional Trial Court.

“If her birth certificate is canceled, she will lose her most important defense evidence about her identity,” Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said in a message to reporters.

The OSG said the legal requirements for late registration were not complied with.

”There were no baptismal certificate, school records, income tax return, insurance policy, medical records, barangay certification, or other documents which could have established Alice’s name, the date and place of her birth, and the names of her parents. There was also no affidavit of disinterested witnesses who might have witnessed or known about Alice’s birth,” the petition read.

The OSG added that it was Guo’s father, Angelito, who registered her birth certificate in November 2005, though she was already 19 years old at the time.

Under NSO Administrative Order No. 1-93, a person who is at least 18 years old must personally apply for the late registration of his or her birth.

Guevarra also noted the inconsistencies between Guo’s birth certificate and other public records.